Man fatally shot inside Manhattan apartment building; police searching for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.According to officials, a 44-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a building on Amsterdam Avenue just before 9 p.m.Police say the victim was found lying underneath the main lobby's stairwell.They say he had a knife in his hand.The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a gray hoodie.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.