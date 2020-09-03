Man fatally shot inside Manhattan apartment building; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.

According to officials, a 44-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a building on Amsterdam Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim was found lying underneath the main lobby's stairwell.

They say he had a knife in his hand.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a gray hoodie.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

