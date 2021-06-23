Fianceé of man fatally shot in BMW over $3,000 chain in Upper Manhattan speaks out

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- In a heart-wrenching interview with CNN, Nixa Jordan talked about her husband-to-be and the father of her twin boys who was killed earlier this week for his jewelry in Manhattan.

"My fiancé was a great father," she said. "He was a family man. He put his kids first and his family first. And now I have to tell my little ones that their father is not returning home anytime soon."

Milton Grant was shot in the head early Monday morning in Inwood after leaving a Manhattan nightclub.

Police say the gunman approached his BMW, shooting him and a 33-year-old friend, and they released surveillance video showing the shooting.

Milton was shot as he tried to drive away, and his BMW drove into a building. The masked robbers then stripped him of his expensive jewelry.

"My husband liked nice things," Jordan said. "He worked hard for his jewelry, for his shoes, for his clothes, for his cars, and for someone to just murder him, senselessly murder him, for his belongings instead of working hard for getting his own is just a slap in the face."


The 33-year-old victim was shot in the groin as he tried to run from the scene. He was also robbed of his jewelry but is expected to survive.

Shootings are up citywide, and now, a desperate family is pleading for help before another innocent person is killed.

"Something has to be done," Jordan said. "We have to protect our husbands and our brothers and our children. It's just too much happening. It's not even safe to go outside your house anymore."

On the night Milton was killed, there were 10 shootings around the city within hours of each other. A second person was also killed.

