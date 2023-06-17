Police are searching for a man who witnesses say was jumping from rooftop to rooftop after shots were fired in the Bronx on Friday.

Police search for man who fired shots and fled on rooftop in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK EAST, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police continue their search for a man who witnesses say was jumping from rooftop to rooftop after shots were fired in the Bronx on Friday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers patrolling the area saw a man with a firearm at E. 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the Crotona Park East section.

The man discharged a round in the direction of the officers. The shooting took place on the ground.

No one was struck and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, who was wearing a gray hoodie fled the scene.

The NYPD aviation unit is in the air searching for the gunman. Witnesses say the suspect was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop after shots were fired, according to police sources.

