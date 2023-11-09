6 sisters from Queens are studying to become nurses together after overcoming childhood homelessness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Six sisters from Queens who overcame childhood homelessness are now studying to become nurses.

The Lawrence sisters are all working on getting their Master's degrees at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn.

"Coming into college, she wanted to be a writer, an artist. She wanted to be a fashion designer. We all had different interests," Alecsandria Lawrence said.

Instead, the siblings all came to find a passion for helping others and they all say it's because of what they've lived through.

Ten years ago, their family built a life living in a multi-generational family home in Rosedale, Queens until they lost it to other relatives.

"At the same time this is happening, I'm just like am I going to have to do my schoolwork in a cardboard box or something," Danielle Lawrence said.

The sisters say they leaned on each other to get through such a difficult situation.

"When we were going through this and going through school, really felt like I couldn't do it. I'm not that good at school, but thank God I have my sisters and my family to keep me going," Gabriella Lawrence said.

They say, at one point, the family had to live in totally run down, rodent-infested houses in exchange for cleaning up the properties. At the time, it was the only way to have a roof over their heads.

"This is not your general mess, this is like a condemned house. It was like a basement, nasty. Backyard, garbage dumpster It was bad,"Alecsandriasaid.

The sisters say they are excited for what's to come and hope their story can give hope to others.

"I'm not ashamed of this situation. I feel like it has to be told, "Dominique Lawrence said.

