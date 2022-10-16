Thieves run off with over half million worth of jewels in Manhattan smash-and-grab

Over a half million dollars in jewels were stolen from a store on Park Avenue.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thieves ran off with over a half million dollars worth of jewels in a smash-and-grab burglary in Manhattan.

The suspects smashed a front window with a sledgehammer and burst into Cellini Jewelers on 430 Park Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The men knocked over cases and stole the items inside, then made off with the jewels.

The suspects got away in a silver Sedan.

