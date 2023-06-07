Jeff Smith is tracking the dangerous conditions in the Tri-State area and has more on the Air Quality Alert.

FAA slows flight traffic in and out of LGA and Newark due to smoke

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada have turned skies into a dull haze and now flights in the New York City area are being impacted.

The FAA is slowing flight traffic in and out of Newark and LaGuardia airports on Wednesday afternoon.

There is currently a ground stop in place at LGA, meaning some flights are being held at their origin airport to ease congestion, but not all.

The FAA says the average delay at EWR is about 84 minutes due to low visibility.

Reporter Josh Einiger recorded the "surreal scene" as his plane landed at LaGuardia:

ALSO READ | New York City air quality reaches dangerous levels due to Canadian wildfire smoke

