Police arrest teen after Bronx man viciously stabbed to death

Investigators say the victim, Nathaniel Rivers, was with his wife on Thursday afternoon in the Norwood section when Franklin Mesa attacked him.
His wife tried to stop Mesa, but could not save her husband.
Mesa is now charged with murder.
