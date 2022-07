Police arrest teen after Bronx man viciously stabbed to death

EMBED >More News Videos No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old man who walked up to a 35-year-old man and viciously stabbed and killed him in the Bronx.Investigators say the victim, Nathaniel Rivers, was with his wife on Thursday afternoon in the Norwood section when Franklin Mesa attacked him.His wife tried to stop Mesa, but could not save her husband.Mesa is now charged with murder.