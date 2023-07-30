Man with autism found after car stolen in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man with autism who was in the back seat of an SUV when it was stolen, has now been found.
Brandon Simeon was sitting in the Mercedes SUV when police say the owner left it running on Union Street in Park Slope shortly after 7:30 on Saturday night.
Someone hopped inside and sped off with Simeon.
He was found inside the SUV in Red Hook.
So far, no arrests have been made.
