Suspected NYC subway shooter expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 5:37AM
Suspected NYC subway shooter expected to plead guilty Tuesday
Suspected NYC subway shooter Frank James will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Suspected New York City subway shooter, Frank James, is expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday.

James will appear in federal court in the afternoon.

Prosecutors say James set off smoke bombs before he opened fire on a northbound N train as it approached the Sunset Park station in Brooklyn on April 12.

Ten people were wounded.

Several other people were treated for smoke inhalation.

James faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

