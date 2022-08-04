Man who pled guilty in caught-on-camera NYC subway shove set to be sentenced

Aditya Vemulapati was expected to get eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man who pushed a woman in front of an oncoming subway train was set to be sentenced to prison Thursday.

Aditya Vemulapati was expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison, along with five years post release supervision.

Vemulapati pleaded guilty in June to a second-degree attempted murder charge.

The horrific incident was caught on camera, showing the victim, a woman in her 40s, standing on the platform at the Union Square station around 8:30 a.m. on November 19, 2020.

Vemulapati waited for a train to enter the station and then ran up behind the woman, a stranger to him, and pushed her in front of the oncoming train.

She landed between the tracks before several train cars passed over her, but amazingly, she survived with only minor injuries.

She was rescued from under the train by firefighters and was treated at the hospital after an MTA worker radioed for help.

Another transit worker who witnessed the shove jumped into action and held Vemulapati until police arrived.

"New Yorkers deserve to feel safe traveling on the subway," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "Aditya Vemulapati attempted to kill a stranger for no apparent reason, pushing her onto the subway tracks. Today, he is being held accountable for his actions."

MORE NEWS | Police in New Jersey searching for tractor cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip