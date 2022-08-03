WATCH LIVE

Police in New Jersey searching for tractor cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help

20 minutes ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor cab after a woman was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.

South Brunswick Police said they received a report stating that the woman was seeing around 2 p.m. U.S. Route 130 headed towards Ridge Road.

They said the suspect they are looking for was driving the tractor cab and was described as a bald older white male wit ha white beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

