The program includes all five boroughs and now, Harlem residents have the chance to participate in tthe fun right in their area.

Summer Streets returns to NYC with 20 miles of open space

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer Streets now spans across all five boroughs, including a new location in Harlem, to provide summer fun to all New York City residents.

With more than 20 miles of car-free streets over five Saturdays across all five boroughs, this year's program is the largest since the Summer Streets launched in 2008.

The event in Harlem offers free giveaways, like bike helmets, in order to educate residents about street safety.

Things started off this year in Queens and Staten Island.

"We encourage everyone that day to wake up early that day to start walking, using their bikes," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "There's going to be great entertainment, cultural performances happening also along those avenues."

Various city officials, like Manhattan Borough Commissioner Ed Pincar, showed their support at Saturday's event.

The Summer Streets events are fun for the whole family. Deputy Director of Older Adults Outreach Eric Miu says anyone can enjoy the day's activities.

More than 500,000 people walked, ran, cycled or played on Summer Streets last year.

The overall aim for the program is to provide vibrant public spaces across the city.

Summer Streets this year will operate during its traditional hours between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on the following dates and streets:

Saturday, August 5, 12, and 19: Manhattan

In Manhattan the program will extend the traditional route from Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and finally along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Saturday, August 26: Brooklyn and the Bronx

Summer Streets in Brooklyn will travel along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, connecting Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the same route as the Caribbean Day Parade.

In the Bronx, the Grand Concourse will be open, from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.

