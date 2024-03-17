Mystery surrounds demolition of historic Chevra Anshei Lubawitz synagogue in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is a mystery surrounding the demolition of a historic synagogue in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It is unclear who gave the order to tear down Chevra Anshei Lubawitz, which stood on 12th Avenue in Borough Park since 1907.

Posts on social media indicate people were trying to get landmark status for the building. The city says it does not issue permits for the work and has now ordered the cleanup of debris on the sidewalk.

The city also wants contractors to install a construction fence.

