Taxi driver killed by own cab while chasing robber in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a taxi driver in the Bronx who was run over by his own cab while chasing a thief late Sunday night.65-year-old Mohammad Zafrullah was robbed by a customer on Seward Avenue in the Soundview section.The customer ran and Zafrullah started to chase him, but he never put the taxi in park. The vehicle knocked him down and rolled over him before running into a parked car.Zafrullah was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.Detectives spent the day going door to door hoping someone saw what happened.Zafrullah came to the US from Bangladesh in hopes of a better life for his family, and to support them he got a job driving a taxi at least 12 hours a day, six days a week.Police have video of the suspect after cameras in the neighborhood spotted him. But he has not yet been identified.----------