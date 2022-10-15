Teen killed in shooting on subway in Queens identified, so far no arrests

Marcus Solis reports as authorities identify the 15-year-old shot and killed in Queens.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified the 15-year-old killed in a shooting on the subway in Queens on Friday.

A dispute between two groups of teens on a subway train ended in gunfire that left a 15-year-old boy dead in Queens, police said.

The shooting happened on a southbound A train at 3:43 p.m. Friday. Police said a single shot was fired during the dispute and the victim was hit ikn the chest.

A Good Samaritan escorted the teen off the train when it arrived at the Mott Avenue Station in Far Rockaway. Once on the platform, two transit bureau officers that were patrolling the station rushed over to the victim to render aid. EMS later arrived to perform CPR.

The teen was taken to Cohen's Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NYPD detectives are looking at MTA cameras and speaking to witnesses.

"We've seen a lot this year where disputes quickly lead to verbal arguments and quickly lead to physical disputes confrontations that unfortunately have led to violence," said NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox.

The suspect, estimated to be between 15 and 19 years old and wearing all black, fled the train in an unknown direction, police said.

Police sources say they are looking into a gang component to the shooting, and they stress it was not a random act of violence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Service on the A train was suspended between Far Rockaway-Mott Ave and Broad Channel in both directions during the investigation.

The shooting death is the eighth person killed in the transit system this year.

