VIDEO: Bronx supermarket worker repeatedly punched in face in attack by alleged shoplifter

Police are searching for a suspect after he attacked a worker at a supermarket in the Bronx Tuesday.

ALLERTON, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after he attacked a worker at a supermarket in the Bronx Tuesday.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Foodtown on Allerton Avenue in the Allerton section.

Video of the attack appears to show the worker attempt to stop at least two people who appeared to be shoplifting from leaving the store.

The video shows the worker and a suspect tangled with each other before they both fell to the ground.

The worker held onto the suspect as he stood up to get away and that's when he threw several punches.

Police say the worker was punched multiple times in the face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect, who was wearing a mask, fled toward Williamsbridge Road.

"With yet another attack on a grocery store worker, now is the time for our leaders in City Hall and Albany to step up and change policies and pass laws that will protect employees and customers. Enough is enough- it is time for action," the group Collective Action to Protect our Stores said in a statement.

The attack came a day after bodega owners held a rally in the Bronx to call on state lawmakers to take action to tackle violent crime.

MORE NEWS: Bronx small-business owners demand action on violent crime

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.