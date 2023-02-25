Ceremony to honor six victims in 1993 World Trade Center bombing

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- 'Never Forget' is the adage following September 11, but for Michael Macko and the families of the victims killed in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, they were living by those words nearly eight years before the attack on the Twin Towers.

It's been 30 years since the World Trade Center bombings of 1993. William Macko was a mechanical supervisor for the Port Authority for the World Trade Center.

Macko was on his lunch break when a bomb planted by a group of terrorists exploded in a nearby parking garage. He was 57 years old.

Eyewitness News spoke with his son, William Macko, who is dedicated to making sure his father's legacy and the memory of the six others killed lives on.

"I've always felt it was my job, as you know, as his son to make sure my dad was remembered and make sure, you know, after 9/11, the 93 memorial was destroyed, to make sure that my dad was included when they were telling the story of the World Trade Center," he said.

The Port Authority and the National September 11 Memorial and Musem service will hold a commemoration service on Sunday at noon at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza.

ALSO READ | Original Eyewitness News coverage of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing attack

