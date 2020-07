NYPD moves remaining Occupy City Hall protesters from City Hall park

EMBED >More News Videos Officers moved in just before 4 a.m., pushing about 70 remaining occupants - a mix of protesters and homeless -- north on Centre Street to Foley Square, where they began to dispers

Another arrest just now at City Hall encampment pic.twitter.com/kXyXmkc8OS — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) July 22, 2020

Police are cleaning up city hall park right now after a month-Long protest/encampment #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/a6Q0eAj8Z5 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) July 22, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Raw Video: NYPD officers push back Defund Police protesters outside NYC City Hall.

EMBED >More News Videos Dave Evans reports Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council have come up with a tentative plan for the future of policing while redistributing $1 billion from the NYPD budget to other community-based programs and resources.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A line of NYPD officers pushed the remaining Occupy City Hall protesters out of a month-long encampment next to City Hall Wednesday morning.Officers moved at 3:40 a.m., pushing about 70 remaining occupants - a mix of protesters and homeless -- north on Centre Street to Foley Square, where they began to disperse.Police say the people who were in the park got a 10 minute warning before they "left voluntarily."Officers then began to take down the makeshift tents and remnants of the encampment, which started on June 23 as a protest for police reform At least seven people were arrested.NewsCopter 7 was overhead and Eyewitness News cameras on the ground as two people were taken into custody.One man appeared to have suffered a medical condition. He was taken away in an ambulance.Charges against those arrested are pending.Police say one officer was injured. He was struck by a brick.The NYPD temporarily shut access to the Brooklyn Bridge during the action.A city official says Mayor Bill de Blasio approved the operation, which has been long planned by the NYPD.The stated goal of the "Occupy City Hall" demonstration, a throwback to the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011, was to cut at least $1 billion from the NYPD budget. After the City Council approved the reform, which Mayor Bill de Blasio signed into law last week, organizers and many protesters left, leaving the encampment to consist of a large number of homeless people.The de Blasio administration has long stated homeless encampments are no longer permitted, and has been closely monitoring the encampment to determine if it still exists as some form of a protest.----------