New NYPD commander looks to rebuild relationship with community

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD's new commander has a tough challenge ahead but is looking to rebuild the department's relationship with the community.

Two weeks after Police Commissioner Dermot Shea named Assistant Chief Judith Harrison as Brooklyn North's Borough Commander, she has been working to fulfill his order to maintain public safety while strengthening the relationship between officers and residents.

It's a mission that Chief Harrison believes she is suited for, having most recently served as the commanding officer of the department's Special Victims Division.

RELATED | New NYPD community affairs chief addresses spike in NYC shootings

It was there that she focused relentlessly on bringing justice to brave survivors.

"I've been honored as part of my public service with the NYPD to balance the community's needs for fair policing and effective crime fighting," Harrison said. "I'm proud to step into this new leadership position at such a critical time and to continue our important work serving New Yorkers and elevating policing in the city."

The new commander takes over during challenging times in a city that has seen a spike in violence and shootings, while also navigating the social justice protests and reforms that have swept the nation.

Harrison is the fourth African American woman in department history to rise to the rank of assistant chief.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkpolice chiefnypdbrooklyn newspolice officercommunitybrooklynpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
Police find 17-year-old in waters off NJ
Family demands justice after mother dies during emergency C-section
Bronx Little Italy closes Arthur Ave. to allow for more outdoor dining
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
Show More
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
NY nursing homes still on lockdown, families want visitation
Woman survives after car swept away by flash flooding in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
More TOP STORIES News