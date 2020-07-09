New NYPD commander looks to rebuild relationship with community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD's new commander has a tough challenge ahead but is looking to rebuild the department's relationship with the community.Two weeks after Police Commissioner Dermot Shea named Assistant Chief Judith Harrison as Brooklyn North's Borough Commander, she has been working to fulfill his order to maintain public safety while strengthening the relationship between officers and residents.It's a mission that Chief Harrison believes she is suited for, having most recently served as the commanding officer of the department's Special Victims Division.It was there that she focused relentlessly on bringing justice to brave survivors."I've been honored as part of my public service with the NYPD to balance the community's needs for fair policing and effective crime fighting," Harrison said. "I'm proud to step into this new leadership position at such a critical time and to continue our important work serving New Yorkers and elevating policing in the city."The new commander takes over during challenging times in a city that has seen a spike in violence and shootings, while also navigating the social justice protests and reforms that have swept the nation.Harrison is the fourth African American woman in department history to rise to the rank of assistant chief.----------