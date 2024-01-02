NYPD statistics show murders, shootings down in 2023; optimistic about 2024

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD released some statistics about safety in New York City during 2023.

The number of murders and shootings in the city both decreased last year and are continuing to track downward following the pandemic.

New York City had 386 homicides last year, according to new NYPD data, an 11.9% decrease from 2022.

This is the first time the city ended the year with fewer than 400 homicides since 2019. In 2020, there were 468 people killed, and 488 in 2021.

Homicides haven't topped 500 since 2011. But, they are also nowhere near the 70-year record lows of 295 in 2018 and 292 in 2017.

Shootings are also down from pandemic highs. There were 974 shootings in 2023 versus 1,294 in 2022 for a nearly 25% decrease (24.7%). That's the first time there have been fewer than 1,000 shootings since 2019.

That translates to 1,150 shooting victims in 2023 down from 1,566 in 2022 for a 26.6% decrease.

On the downside, both felony assaults and car thefts increased last year.

