NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene in Queens

Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.
Morgan was arrested a short distance away. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
It happened on Prince Street in Flushing at 11:50 a.m. while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene.
The detective was taken to NY Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor injuries.
New York City's Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.
