NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows a detective being attacked in Queens.

Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.

Morgan was arrested a short distance away. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

It happened on Prince Street in Flushing at 11:50 a.m. while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene.

The detective was taken to NY Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor injuries.

New York City's Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.

ALSO READ | Suffolk County police officer who lost 'majority of blood' in on-duty stabbing released to cheers
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york citypolice officer injuredburglaryassaultnypdattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
'They're the scum of the earth,' says grandma scammed out of $9K
NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
Sources: Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday
COVID Vaccine Updates: 5 million people in US skip their 2nd vaccine dose
NY loses Congressional seat by smallest margin ever
Show More
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
AccuWeather: Milder mix
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police
Scammers target job seekers during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News