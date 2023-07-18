New NYPD Intelligence Bureau chief introduced by Mayor Adams, Commissioner Caban

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A day after he was formally named NYPD commissioner, Edward Caban joins Mayor Eric Adams at Police Headquarters to announce the department's new Chief of the Intelligence Bureau.

The pick replaces Thomas Galati, a 39-year veteran who announced his retirement in March.

Galati was one of the NYPD's most experienced commanders. His departure left a hole in the department's intelligence and counterterrorism operation.

The Chief of the Intelligence Bureau oversees the planning of security for major events and assesses any emerging terror threats, and it is a key strategic post in the department.

Announcing personnel with the mayor appears to be a departure from the last 18 months under Keechant Sewell, who resigned amid speculation that the administration frustrated her attempts to maintain autonomy over staffing decisions.

ALSO READ | History made: Edward Caban named first Latino NYPD commissioner

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.