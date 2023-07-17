Mayor Adams to name Edward Caban as first Latino NYPD commissioner

Caban has served as acting police commissioner since July 1. Janice Yu has details on the historic announcement.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Edward Caban is set to become New York City's first Latino Police Commissioner at the precinct where his own career first began.

Caban has served as acting police commissioner since July 1.

Caban called himself a true New Yorican - third generation, raised in the Bronx, with roots in Ponce. He and three of his brothers joined the department with their dad's encouragement.

"My father kept on telling me, 'take those exams, you want to go to the top,'" adds Caban.

Mayor Adams' announcement of the historic appointment will be a full circle moment for Caban. He will be at the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, where his career started in 1991.

"The City of New York had over two thousand homicides. About five thousand shootings. We would go to shootings every single day. It was a tough time. And now...we've come a long way. But we still have a lot of work to do for our residents of the City of New York," Caban says.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said he is happy with the decision.

"City Hall is comfortable with him. He breaks continuity, and they trust him that's important with any with any job, you grow into it, and he's already has one leg up to be the first deputy. So I'm really happy with this. And I think the whole job is better off for it and the city as well," Boyce said.

Adams' announcement is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

ALSO READ | Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.