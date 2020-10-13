NYPD Chief of Patrol, highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department

Chief Fausto Pichardo, the NYPD Chief of Patrol, filed for retirement on Tuesday, ending an accomplished more than two-decade long career in the New York City Police Department.
The 43-year-old was the first Chief of Patrol of Dominican heritage in NYPD history.
The NYPD praised Pichardo for working tirelessly in recent months to guide the men and women in uniform through a series of challenging issues that have strained the city and the agency.
He became the first Dominican-born Chief of Patrol last December.
Pichardo, who joined the NYPD in 1999, took over for Rodney Harrison, who became chief of detectives.
Among his responsibilities in Manhattan and the Bronx was commanding officer of the 43rd Precinct in Soundview.
The chief began his career in law enforcement in July 1997, as a New York City Housing Police Department cadet.
Pichardo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration degree in Government from Marist College.
He is also a 2015 graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University, and a 2008 graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.
