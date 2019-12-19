Rodney Harrison makes history as 1st African-American NYPD Chief of Detectives

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to one of the highest offices in the NYPD, Rodney Harrison is making history as the department's first African-American Chief of Detectives.

Harrison says experience counts for a lot, which has everything to do with his promotion at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan Thursday.

"I had negative interactions with police officers growing up," Harrison said. "I'm now in a position to make sure we build those relationships, strengthen those relationships."

Harrison said he will draw on his own life experiences and his lengthy resume to guide the department's 5,000 detectives not only to solve crimes, but to build trust in the communities they serve.

"I want to make sure one of the things we do is strengthen those relationships, where people are willing to come forward to help conduct these investigations," Harrison said.

It's a page from the playbook of his predecessor, now Commissioner Dermot Shea, who also promoted Assistant Chief Fausto Pichardo, a Dominican New Yorker, to Chief of Patrol.

"I certainly am aware of and consider diversity, but I'm concerned about the best man or woman for the job, and I think we've done that," Shea said.

In his 27 years with the department most notably, Harrison has commanded two precincts, the detectives of Brooklyn North and the NYPD's patrol division.

He's open with reporters when he can be and hopes they understand when answers could compromise an investigation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattannew york citypolice chiefnypddermot sheagood newspolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Show More
CT officer chases down, stops runaway SUV headed toward students
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
5 NJ officials, candidates face political corruption charges
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season will stick around
More TOP STORIES News