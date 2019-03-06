NYPD investigating drawing of noose in Brooklyn subway station

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after a drawing depicting a noose was discovered in a Brooklyn subway station.

The image appeared on a wall at the Fort Hamilton Parkway station on Wednesday morning.

Pierre-Antoine Louis tweeted photos of the graffiti to the MTA which responded by calling police who are now investigating.

The MTA acted quickly to paint over the vandalism.


Riders who saw the photos were horrified.

"They tried to put an artistic spin to it to make it more theatrical, but the message is bad, I don't care how much art you spin into it, the overall message is just not good," one subway rider said.

Another straphanger says he has lived through a lot, but he says lately he has seen too many examples of racism and hate.

"What you see each day go by, you've got to find love come back, there is no love out here," he said.

The MTA said they have zero tolerance for hate symbols and imagery.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio released the following statement on Facebook:

"Disgusting. This horrifying act of racism has no place in our subways, city or ANYWHERE. Thank you to our NYPD officers for working quickly to get rid of this despicable vandalism - if you have any information, contact the NYPD immediately."

