NYPD-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village: 2 dead

Two people have been shot and killed, one by police, in a shooting in Manhattan's East Village, near Tompkins Square Park.The men were shot at Avenue A and East 7th Street, on the southwest corner of the park, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.Police say officers were patrolling in Tompkins Square Park when they responded to the sound of gunfire.They found one man shooting at another outside a hookah bar.Police say the officers engaged the gunman and ordered him multiple times to drop his weapon.When he refused, police say, the officers shot three times at the suspect, striking him.Both the suspect and the person who had been shot by the suspect were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.No officers were injured in the gunfire, although two were taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Eyewitnesses say the initial shooting started as a fight outside the hookah bar and that multiple shots were fired.Several blocks of Avenue A were shut down as the investigation continued.