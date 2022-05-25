Mayor Adams, NYPD, schools chancellor talk safety in NYC schools in wake of Texas shooting

At least 19 children and two teachers are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety -- an incident that President Joe Biden decried as "carnage" in a call for lawmakers "to act."
The tragedy in Uvalde, about 90 minutes west of San Antonio, comes just days after another deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and amid a rapid rise in active shooter incidents in the country.
