Mayor Adams, NYPD, schools chancellor talk safety in NYC schools in wake of Texas shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE | NYPD, school chancellor hold briefing on safety

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams along with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Schools Chancellor David Banks held a briefing on public safety in the wake of the massacre at an elementary school in Texas.

At least 19 children and two teachers are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety -- an incident that President Joe Biden decried as "carnage" in a call for lawmakers "to act."

The tragedy in Uvalde, about 90 minutes west of San Antonio, comes just days after another deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and amid a rapid rise in active shooter incidents in the country.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityschool shootingeric adamsnypdshootinguvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Matthew McConaughey: 'We must do better' after massacre in hometown
Sen. Murphy plea highlights local reaction to Texas school massacre
Jersey City police fatally shoot man after report of shots fired
Fleet Week New York returns to the Big Apple
Show More
Josh Duggar sentencing on child porn conviction expected Wednesday
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds with a cool breeze
Custom casket maker headed to Uvalde to help families
'People are getting numb': Texas mom reacts to mass shoot at school
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
More TOP STORIES News