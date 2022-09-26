NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD took four busloads of children to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. on Monday morning.

The teens got onto buses outside the 28th Precinct just after 6:30 a.m.

NYPD Capt. Tarik Sheppard, the commanding officer of the 28th Precinct in Harlem, said the department and education department arranged for the kids to go to the museum.

"It's a great educational opportunity for all of these kids," Sheppard said. "Obviously the one in D.C. is the big one, it was created recently. A lot of these kids haven't had the opportunity to get down there, some of them can't afford it, some of them don't even know that it exists. So for us to be able to do this is just a great educational opportunity for them, and a great way for us to partner up with the Board of Education and give these kids an interactive experience."

