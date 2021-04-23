NYPD lieutenant dragged, injured during car stop in Brooklyn; search on for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10532219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver after an NYPD lieutenant was dragged during a car stop in Brooklyn.Officials say Takim Newsom, 32, was blocking traffic and had improperly tinted windows when police approached him on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 4 a.m. Friday.As the lieutenant was talking to Newsom, Newsom suddenly threw his Mercedes Benz into reverse, dragging the officer as he sped away.The lieutenant sustained injuries to his arms and legs. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Newson was recently arrested for a Valentine's Day bar shooting in Jamaica, Queens. He was released without bail during his arraignment at the beginning of April.He has more than 20 prior arrests, including two incidents of shots fired at police in 2008 and 2011. He is also a reputed member of a Far Rockaway, Queens gang.----------