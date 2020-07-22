NYPD moves remaining Occupy City Hall protesters from City Hall park

Officers moved in just before 4 a.m., pushing the remaining occupants north on Centre Street to Foley Square, where they began to disperse.
Police then began to take down the makeshift tents and remnants of the encampment, which started on June 23 as a protest for police reform.
The stated goal of the "Occupy City Hall" demonstration, a throwback to the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011, was to cut at least $1 billion from the NYPD budget.
After the City Council approved the reform, which Mayor Bill de Blasio signed into law last week, organizers and many protesters left, leaving the encampment to consist of a large number of homeless people.
The de Blasio administration has long stated homeless encampments are no longer permitted, and has been closely monitoring the encampment to determine if it still exists as some form of a protest.
