Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen during fight inside restaurant in Hell's Kitchen

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was punched and his gun was stolen during a fight inside a Hell's Kitchen restaurant.The officer got into a dispute with another group inside the Hudson Market, a deli at 755 9th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.The off duty officer was with a male friend when they got into an argument with a group of four males.A fist fight ensued, and one of the suspects grabbed the off duty officer's service weapon.The four males fled with the off duty officer's gun in a Dodge Charger, southbound on Ninth Avenue.The off-duty officer was taken to St Luke's Hospital with a bruised jaw.----------