Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen during fight inside restaurant in Hell's Kitchen

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was punched and his gun was stolen during a fight inside a Hell's Kitchen restaurant.

The officer got into a dispute with another group inside the Hudson Market, a deli at 755 9th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The off duty officer was with a male friend when they got into an argument with a group of four males.

A fist fight ensued, and one of the suspects grabbed the off duty officer's service weapon.



The four males fled with the off duty officer's gun in a Dodge Charger, southbound on Ninth Avenue.

The off-duty officer was taken to St Luke's Hospital with a bruised jaw.

ALSO READ | No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattanhell's kitchenofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man chased into NYC bodega, shot and killed
Car thefts nearly double in NYC, up 94% from last year
Human head found in shopping cart torso suspect's home: NYPD
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
How you can help Ukraine
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Weekend Mess: Storm to bring rain, snow, wind
Show More
Yankees, Mets to report to Spring Training as MLB lockout ends
7 On Your Side exposes dealerships overcharging on lease buyouts
Sesame Street's Luis has died at 81-years-old
Area dealerships overcharging tens of thousands on car lease buyouts
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
More TOP STORIES News