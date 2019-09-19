NYPD officer charged with endangering the welfare of a child

BROOKLYN, New York City -- An NYPD officer has surrendered to face a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.Shaun Frazier, 39, turned himself in to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office on Thursday.He was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of acting in a manner injurious to a child and released on his own recognizance.Brooklyn District Attorney says they asked for $10,000 bailFrazier joined the NYPD in 2010 and is assigned to the NYPD's Building Maintenance Section..----------