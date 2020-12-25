NYPD officer shot in back in Brooklyn, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9039029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has been rushed to Kings County Hospital after being shot in the back in Brooklyn.Authorities say the incident took place on Bergen Street in the Crown Heights section Thursday night.Sources tell Eyewitness News, the officer, from the 77th precinct, was shot in the back after responding to a domestic call.Video of the scene captured what appeared to be shell casings on the street.They say the officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is conscious.Officials say a suspect is in custody.It's unclear if police are searching for any other suspects.----------