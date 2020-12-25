NYPD officer shot in back in Brooklyn, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody, sources say

Authorities say the incident took place on Bergen Street in the Crown Heights section Thursday night.
Sources tell Eyewitness News, the officer, from the 77th precinct, was shot in the back after responding to a domestic call.
Video of the scene captured what appeared to be shell casings on the street.
They say the officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is conscious.
#BREAKING: Police officer from @NYPD77Pct shot in back while responding to domestic call. Rushed to @KingsCountyHosp. Officer is conscious. Suspect in custody. Big scene at hospital. #abc7ny #nypd #copshot pic.twitter.com/3Oz7KIXt4w— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) December 25, 2020
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
It's unclear if police are searching for any other suspects.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
