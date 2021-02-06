NYPD officer disciplined after video shows her wearing Trump patches on uniform

By Jeremy Murn
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is being disciplined for allegedly wearing patches supporting former President Donald Trump on her uniform while on duty.

A video posted to the social networking service TikTok that was apparently recorded Friday night at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn captured a female officer wearing a "Trump - Make Enforcement Great Again 2020" patch with a stylized skull emblem originating with the Marvel Comics character.

The unidentified officer also wore a second patch featuring the skull symbol popular with some police officers. Both skulls were tweaked to sport the former president's distinctive hairstyle.

In a post on Twitter, the NYPD said it was aware of the video and said the officer "has already received an initial discipline. A further investigation is ongoing."

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also took to Twitter writing:

Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical - it's essential to public trust & officers' ability to perform their jobs.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

