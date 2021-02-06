NYPD officer disciplined after video shows her wearing Trump patches on uniform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10318315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Biden says will not wait for GOP lawmakers to get behind the COVID-19 relief package.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is being disciplined for allegedly wearing patches supporting former President Donald Trump on her uniform while on duty.A video posted to the social networking service TikTok that was apparently recorded Friday night at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn captured a female officer wearing a "Trump - Make Enforcement Great Again 2020" patch with a stylized skull emblem originating with the Marvel Comics character.The unidentified officer also wore a second patch featuring the skull symbol popular with some police officers. Both skulls were tweaked to sport the former president's distinctive hairstyle.In a post on Twitter, the NYPD said it was aware of the video and said the officer "has already received an initial discipline. A further investigation is ongoing."Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also took to Twitter writing:----------