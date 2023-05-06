  • Full Story
NYPD officer struck by car in Manhattan

Saturday, May 6, 2023 9:45AM
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD lieutenant is recovering after getting hit by a car in Manhattan early Saturday.

Investigators say that car was trying to avoid a checkpoint.

The incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. at 207th Street and West 9th Avenue in Inwood.

Police say as the driver took off, the car came in contact with the lieutenant.

The officer is expected to be okay.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

