NYPD officer involved in apparent chokehold incident in Queens suspended without pay

By
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A police officer involved in apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Sunday.

The controversial video appears to show a man on the ground being held down by four police officers in an apparent chokehold.

"While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary," Commissioner Shea added.

Police say they were called to the boardwalk at 113th St. in Far Rockaway just before 9 a.m. Sunday after they say a man was harassing beachgoers and throwing things at them.

When police arrived, officers say he reached into a trash bin and threw something at them. Then, they say they placed him under arrest and he resisted arrest.

Police later released bodycam footage of the arrest:



Protesters gathered outside the 100 Precinct on Sunday evening to demand justice.

The NYPD released a statement saying, "We are aware of the video and there is an active investigation underway by the Internal Affairs Bureau. This matter is taken extremely seriously and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds."

The man, identified by his attorney as 'Ricky,' was never unconscious but was taken to the hospital. His attorney also said he has bruises all over his arms and a large bump on his head.

He will face charges, but the charges have yet to be announced.
