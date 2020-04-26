Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash

QUEENS (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a crash in Queens on Saturday.The accident happened at 5:30 p.m. on the Cross Island Parkway.According to an NYPD preliminary investigation, the officer was riding a Harley Davidson when he was hit from behind by a 2014 BMW.The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.No charges have been filed.