Police: Off-duty officer shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn is 26-year-old from Deer Park

The officer was attempting to purchase a car over a social media platform when he was shot. Johny Fernandez reports.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released more information about the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard.

Officials say the officer, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect almost immediately announced the robbery and pulled out a gun.

Officials say the off-duty officer also pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged.

Once the officer was shot, his brother pick up his gun and continued firing. The brother was not struck by gunfire.

Officials say the off-duty officer is in very critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. He has been with the force since 2017, serving the 66th precinct in Borough Park.

Detectives are tracing the suspect's arrangement through Facebook. They believe the suspect may be responsible for similar robberies.

Officials say they are specifically looking at a robbery of $18,000 on January 13, that took place on the same street.

In Saturday's robbery attempt, the off-duty officer brought $24,000 to purchase the car.

Officials say there is not information that leads them to believe the suspect knew the victim was an off-duty officer.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released, but Mayor Adams said he spoke to the officer's wife and children.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.