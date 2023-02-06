Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for life after shooting during attempted robbery in Brooklyn

Crystal Cranmore reports on the shooting of the NYPD officer from Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police continue to search for the gunman who shot and critically wounded an off-duty NYPD officer during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard.

Officials say the 26-year-old officer, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace. The suspect immediately announced the robbery and pulled out a gun.

Officials say the off-duty officer also pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged. The off-duty officer was struck in the head.

After the off-duty officer was shot, his brother-in-law picked up his gun and continued firing. The brother-in-law was not struck by gunfire.

It is unclear whether the gunman was also struck by gunfire.

Officials say the off-duty officer is in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. He has been with the force since 2017, serving the 66th precinct in Borough Park.

A community came together to pray for the officer on Sunday night with a candlelight vigil.

Detectives are tracing the gunman's arrangement through Facebook. They believe the man, who remains at large, may be responsible for similar robberies.

Officials say they are specifically looking at a robbery of $18,000 on January 13 that took place on the same street.

In Saturday's robbery attempt, the off-duty officer brought $24,000 with him to purchase the car.

Officials say there is no information that leads them to believe the suspect knew the victim was an off-duty officer.

Detectives from the NYPD have been joined by federal agents on the investigation.

"To the persons who committed this horrific act of violence against this officer, you should turn yourself in," said Bishop Eric Figueroa, VP, United Clergy Coalition.

"Please keep this young officer in your prayers. He is currently fighting for his life," said Keechant Sewell, NYC Police Commissioner.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released, but Mayor Adams said he spoke to the officer's wife and children.

"Far too often I've stood at hospitals. On one side, the police commissioner -- on another, the rooms where family members are mourning. And then that same sound -- 'Tell me it's not true. Please tell me it's not true," said Adams.

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for the officer's recovery.

