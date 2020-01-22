NYPD officer struck, injured by suspect's vehicle on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured when he became pinned between his own car and a suspect's vehicle in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.The incident was reported on East Houston Street and Avenue D just before 8 p.m.Officials say plainclothes officers conducted a traffic stop and when they returned back to their car, the suspect reversed his vehicle.The suspect pinned one of the officers between his vehicle and the officer's vehicle.The officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital conscious and alert.The suspect was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.----------