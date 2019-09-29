NYPD officer, suspect killed in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- A nearly 7-year veteran of the NYPD lost his life during a confrontation with a suspect, struck by 3 bullets in the Bronx early Sunday morning. The suspect, with various priors according to police, also died as other officers returned fire.

The NYPD identfied the police officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen, who was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the shooting happened just after midnight near the Edenwald Houses at East 229th Street and Laconia Avenue.
NYPD officers assigned to the Bronx borough anti-crime unit were patrolling the streets around East 229th Street. Officials said they were there because gang activity, which included recent shootings in that area. Behind that location, three officers in one police car got out of their vehicle to question a man. The man fled and foot pursuit ensued.

As Officer Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, a violent struggle on the ground began. On a body-worn camera, Officer Mulkeen can be heard yelling, "He's reaching for it, he's reaching for it."

Officials said numerous shots were fired and the officer was struck a total of 3 times, Monahan said. Five officers at the location fired their service weapons striking the man.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene and his firearm, a .32 caliber revolver, was recovered by police.
Police Commssioner O'Neill said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years. He was appointed on January 9, 2013. He lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police in the Bronx at the 44 precinct.



Earlier on Saturday night, Officer Mulkeen arrested a male in possession of a gun in the very same precinct.

Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer "a hero" and "brave," and said he was doing "a job that New Yorkers needed him to do."


The suspect is a 27-year-old man who was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year.

His name has not been released,

