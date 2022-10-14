NYPD officers struck by car during foot chase in Marble Hill, Bronx

Ken Rosato reports the officers were chasing a suspect who had allegedly stolen pillows from a Target store.

MARBLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were struck by a car and injured as they chased a shoplifter Thursday.

The suspect had allegedly just stolen pillows from a Target store on West 225th Street.

The officers ran after him into the street, where they were all struck by a grey Honda Civic.

The two officers were hospitalized with leg injuries.

The 45-year-old shoplifter, from Upper Manhattan, was also struck.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where charges against him are pending.

The 52-year-old Honda driver, from Edgewater, N.J., stopped and was being interviewed by police.

