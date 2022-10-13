5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island

Derick Waller reports from where it all ended, in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five police officers were injured in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, while apprehending a domestic abduction suspect who fled Suffolk County police.

The officers boxed the suspect in at 12th Avenue and 86th Street at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after his vehicle was spotted on the Belt Parkway.

The suspect had fled Suffolk police, who were attempting to apprehend him for a knifepoint abduction of his girlfriend.

NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers. Three officers were injured in the crash.

As more officers took the 33-year-old suspect into custody, two more officers were injured.

All five officers were treated for minor complaints of pain at Maimonides Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

The suspect was taken to Lutheran Medical Center for a minor laceration to the head. A knife was recovered in his vehicle.

Charges against the man are pending in New York City, where he is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer and violations of various traffic laws, as well as in Suffolk County, where he is expected to be charged in connection with the abduction.

Suffolk police are now interviewing the woman, who was not injured.

