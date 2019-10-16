NYPD officers on patrol in Brooklyn spot shooting, kill armed man in gun battle

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with police officers in Brooklyn Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Baltic Street in front of the Gowanus Houses.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said two anti-crime officers in plainclothes were patrolling the housing complex in unmarked police cars when they spotted a man firing a gun in direction of another man.
They identified themselves as police officers and told the man to drop his weapon, Monahan said, but he did not comply.
The officers fired numerous rounds at the man, who was struck several times. Sources say the man also fired shots at the officers.
Nearly 30 shots were fired in total.
The suspect was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.
A .09-mm weapon was recovered at the scene.
The officers were not injured, but they were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated.
Police said the suspect was released from prison last week after serving five years for robbery and has an extensive criminal history.
It was the first of two police-involved shooting just hours apart in New York City.
