WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- There were two police-involved shootings just hours apart in New York City.
In the latest incident, a man was shot by police while holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform just after midnight.
The 225th Street Station in the Wakefield section was closed for the police investigation, after police shot a man on the platform.
Police released a photo of the semiautomatic pistol they say the man had in his possession on the southbound platform.
Someone called 911 saying a man was firing shots. Police were also alerted by their ShotSpotter system.
Plain clothed and uniformed officers arrived shortly after midnight, encountered the gunman, and fired multiple rounds at him.
He got shot in the shoulder and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in what police are calling stable condition.
The officers involved are also being evaluated.
"Our officers never hesitate to run towards danger every day to protect our city. This morning's shooting just underscores the danger that these officers have to live with and the necessity to get illegal weapons off the streets," said Edward Delatorre, NYPD Transit Chief.
Police haven't identified the man, but they say he has an extensive criminal history.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD: Police shoot man with gun on Bronx subway platform
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News