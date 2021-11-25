1 NYPD officer shot by suspect in Bronx released from hospital, 2nd remains

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11269963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An NYPD officer that was shot by a suspect in the Bronx Wednesday night was released from the hospital.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One of two NYPD officers shot and wounded by a suspect in the Bronx Wednesday night was released from the hospital just before noon Thanksgiving Day.There was a sense of gratitude that everyone involved in the wild shooting survived -- but also a sense that something has to change.Fellow officers lined up to greet NYPD Officer Alejandra Jacobs, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her arm.The other officer, Jacobs' partner and an eight-year veteran, remains hospitalized and is expected to survive, as is the 23-year-old suspect.The incident happened on East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the officers barely had the chance to speak to him before he opened fire.According to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, police received a 911 call about a man with a gun at the location.Two officers responded, and surveillance video shows what happened when they arrived.The officers confront the suspect, whom they recognized from the description they were given. The suspect reached for a gun and a struggle ensued, during which the suspect fired at the officers.The female officer returned the gunfire, firing five times, and the suspect was shot three times. All three were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.'We have lot to be thankful for," the commissioner added, citing no loss of life in the incident.Police recovered the suspect's gun at the scene. He's identified as Charlie Vasquez of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. He has several prior arrests including for weapons possession.They said the gun was reported stolen from Georgia."It comes down to accountability, you should not feel comfortable carrying an illegal firearm," NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said. "And that's what it comes down to. In New York, we have some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but we've got to make sure those who choose to carry these illegal firearms are held accountable for what they are doing."----------