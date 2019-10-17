Suspect dies in police-involved shooting in the Bronx

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx Thursday, the NYPD said. It was the third police-involved shooting in the city this week.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.

Authorities say police pulled over a vehicle for a seat belt violation. When officers approached the car, they determined that the driver had a number of open warrants.

The suspect was directed to exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest, but resisted and got back into the car, according to the NYPD.

An altercation then ensued in which a sergeant tased the driver, but it failed to end the struggle.

Police say the man attempted to put the car in reverse while continuing to struggle with the sergeant, who was inside the vehicle. The sergeant fired one shot from his service weapon and the man was struck in the chest.

He was rushed to Montefiore Hospital, where he died. A passenger in the vehicle, who was not injured, was being interviewed by police.

No officers were injured.

On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.
Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnorwoodpolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
City Council approves plan to close Rikers Island jail complex
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
ALCS Game 4: Yankees bullpen to be tested after rainout
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
1,500 warnings issued to NYC bus lane blockers in 1 week
Man who killed bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life
Show More
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
Pair spotted on video kicking out subway window on moving train
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Boxer from LI dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News