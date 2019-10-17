Suspect dies in police-involved shooting in the Bronx

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx Thursday, the NYPD said. It was the third police-involved shooting in the city this week.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.
Authorities say police pulled over a vehicle for a seat belt violation. When officers approached the car, they determined that the driver had a number of open warrants.
The suspect was directed to exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest, but resisted and got back into the car, according to the NYPD.
An altercation then ensued in which a sergeant tased the driver, but it failed to end the struggle.
Police say the man attempted to put the car in reverse while continuing to struggle with the sergeant, who was inside the vehicle. The sergeant fired one shot from his service weapon and the man was struck in the chest.
He was rushed to Montefiore Hospital, where he died. A passenger in the vehicle, who was not injured, was being interviewed by police.
No officers were injured.
On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.
Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.
