New NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence introduced by Mayor Adams, Commissioner Caban

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A day after he was formally named NYPD commissioner, Edward Caban joined Mayor Eric Adams at Police Headquarters Tuesday to announce the department's new deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

Rebecca Weiner, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, is the first woman to serve in the post.

"The deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism is among the most important roles in the NYPD. It is the cornerstone of the foundation for NYC and beyond," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said. "We are witnessing history in the making. There has never been a woman at the helm of the intelligence and counterterrorism bureau. And thanks to Rebecca, that glass ceiling is coming down today."

Former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton was on hand for the announcement, along with Mayor Adams.

Weiner takes on the role previously held by Deputy Commissioner John Miller. She had served as his assistant commissioner.

She is a cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School and a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College.

In March 2010, she became the first person from local law enforcement to act as liaison to the President's National Intelligence Council.

Her grandfather was a mathematician from Poland who escaped the Holocaust and worked on the Manhattan Project.

